Cell-Path
|Description:
|An expression that is used to navigated to an inner value in a structured value.
|Annotation:
cell-path
|Literal syntax example:
|A dot-separated list of row (int) and column (string) IDs. E.g.,
name.4.5. Optionally, use a leading
$. when needed for disambiguation, such as when assigning a cell-path to a variable (see below).
|Casts:
into cell-path
|See also:
|Navigating and Accessing Structured Data for an in-depth overview.
Literal Syntax Options
Relaxed form:
> $data | get name.5
Leading
$.form:
When assigning a cell path to a variable, the leading
$.syntax is required:
> let cp: cell-path = name.5 # => Error > let cp: cell-path = $.name.5 This is not required when using cell-path arguments to a custom command.
Additional Language Notes
Ordering
When accessing a cell in a table using a cell-path, either the row index or the column name can be listed first.
> ls | get name.0 # Returns the name of the first file > ls | get 0.name # Same result - The name of the first file
However, when accessing nested data, the ordering of subsequent (nested) rows and columns is important.
Using the nested weather data example:
# Accesses the second day, third temperature > $data.1.temps.2 34.91 # Also accesses the second day, third temperature > $data.temps.1.2 34.91 # Accesses the third day, second temperature > $data.temps.2.1 36.67
Notice that the first row/column can be swapped without changing the meaning, but swapping the position of the two row indices results in a different path.
cell-pathcan be used as a type annotation.
Example: A pure-Nushell implementation of the versatile
getcommand.
def my-get [p: cell-path] { get $p } # Now call it [1 2 3 4] | my-get 2 # => 3 # structured data {foo: 1, bar: { baz: {quo: 4}}} | my-get bar.baz.quo # => 4 # with the $ prefix {foo: 1, bar: { baz: {quo: 4}}} | my-get $.bar.baz.quo # => 4 # Create a var: $p let p: cell-path = $.bar.baz.quo # works so far # let's try for standard get {foo: 1, bar: { baz: {quo: 4}}} | get $p # => 4 # Now with my-get {foo: 1, bar: { baz: {quo: 4}}} | my-get $p # => 4
Cell-paths are not restricted to just the literal values demonstrated above. Cell-paths can also be constructed programmatically using the
into cell-pathcommand.
For example, you can construct the cell path in the temp data programmatically with this code which knows that the location desired is for Grand Rapids, Mich., U.S.A.
let grr = 2 # using IATA codes for variable names let cp: cell-path = ([3, temps, $grr] | into cell-path) $data | get $cp # returns just temps for GRR
Common commands that can be used with
cell-path
get
select
update/
upsert