However, when accessing nested data, the ordering of subsequent (nested) rows and columns is important.

Using the nested weather data example:

# Accesses the second day, third temperature > $data.1.temps.2 34.91 # Also accesses the second day, third temperature > $data.temps.1.2 34.91 # Accesses the third day, second temperature > $data.temps.2.1 36.67

Notice that the first row/column can be swapped without changing the meaning, but swapping the position of the two row indices results in a different path.