Table

Description:A two-dimensional container with both columns and rows where each cell can hold any basic or structured data type
Annotation:table
Table-Literal Syntax:See below
Casts:wrap
See Also:Working with Tables
Navigating and Accessing Structured Data
Types of Data - Tables

Creating Tables

Table-literal syntax

Table literals can be created using a syntax similar to that of a list literal. Because tables also contain columns and not just values, we also specify the column names:

[[column1, column2]; [Value1, Value2] [Value3, Value4]]
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ column1 │ column2 │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Value1  │ Value2  │
# => │ 1 │ Value3  │ Value4  │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

In this syntax, the headers are separated from the data cells using a semicolon(;). The semicolon separator is mandatory in a table-literal. It must follow the headers.

List-of-Records syntax

You can also create a table as a list of records, JSON-style:

[{name: "Sam", rank: 10}, {name: "Bob", rank: 7}]
# => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ rank │
# => ├───┼──────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ Sam  │   10 │
# => │ 1 │ Bob  │    7 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

This list-of-records pattern plays on the Nushell data model, which sees a list of records as equivalent to a table. This is useful in cases where the length of a table may not be known ahead of time. In such a case, a stream of records likewise represents a table.

Common commands that can be used with table

  • table
  • ls
  • ps
  • sys
  • select
  • get
  • where
  • range

Note

Most of Nushell's filter commands work with tables. For a longer list see: help commands | where category == filters.