Table
|Description:
|A two-dimensional container with both columns and rows where each cell can hold any basic or structured data type
|Annotation:
table
|Table-Literal Syntax:
|See below
|Casts:
wrap
|See Also:
|Working with Tables
|Navigating and Accessing Structured Data
|Types of Data - Tables
Creating Tables
Table-literal syntax
Table literals can be created using a syntax similar to that of a list literal. Because tables also contain columns and not just values, we also specify the column names:
[[column1, column2]; [Value1, Value2] [Value3, Value4]]
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ column1 │ column2 │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Value1 │ Value2 │
# => │ 1 │ Value3 │ Value4 │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
In this syntax, the headers are separated from the data cells using a semicolon(
;). The semicolon separator is mandatory in a table-literal. It must follow the headers.
List-of-Records syntax
You can also create a table as a list of records, JSON-style:
[{name: "Sam", rank: 10}, {name: "Bob", rank: 7}]
# => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ rank │
# => ├───┼──────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ Sam │ 10 │
# => │ 1 │ Bob │ 7 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯
This list-of-records pattern plays on the Nushell data model, which sees a list of records as equivalent to a table. This is useful in cases where the length of a table may not be known ahead of time. In such a case, a stream of records likewise represents a table.
Common commands that can be used with
table
table
ls
ps
sys
select
get
where
range
Note
Most of Nushell's filter commands work with tables. For a longer list see:
help commands | where category == filters.