Table literals can be created using a syntax similar to that of a list literal. Because tables also contain columns and not just values, we also specify the column names:

[[ column1 , column2 ]; [ Value1 , Value2 ] [ Value3 , Value4 ]] # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Value1 │ Value2 │ # => │ 1 │ Value3 │ Value4 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

In this syntax, the headers are separated from the data cells using a semicolon( ; ). The semicolon separator is mandatory in a table-literal. It must follow the headers.

You can also create a table as a list of records, JSON-style:

[{ name : "Sam" , rank : 10 }, { name : "Bob" , rank : 7 }] # => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ rank │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ Sam │ 10 │ # => │ 1 │ Bob │ 7 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

This list-of-records pattern plays on the Nushell data model, which sees a list of records as equivalent to a table. This is useful in cases where the length of a table may not be known ahead of time. In such a case, a stream of records likewise represents a table.

