While error may be used as a type annotation, there is currently no known use-case for doing so, since an error value can never be assigned to a variable or custom command parameter. Any error condition results in termination of the current command/expression and will also terminate any assignment expression or custom command. For example:

> let e: error = ( error make -- unspanned { msg : "This is an error" }) Error : × This is an error > $e Error : nu::shell::variable_not_found × Variable not found ╭─ [ entry #19:1:1] 1 │ $e · ─┬ · ╰── variable not found ╰────