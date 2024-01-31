each and
par-each
TODO: Provide detail on the
each command set
Note:
each/
par-each only iterates over list/table data. To iterate over each key/value pair in a record, first pipe the record through
| transpose key value to create a table of the keys/values.
Example:
ls
| get 0
| transpose key value
| inspect
| each {|kv|
$'The value of the "($kv.key)" field is "($kv.value)"'
}
Result:
╭─────────────┬──────────────────────────────────╮
│ description │ list<any> │
├──────────┬──┴──────────────────────────────────┤
│ key │ value │
├──────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┤
│ name │ CNAME │
│ type │ file │
│ size │ 15 │
│ modified │ 2024-01-31T10:21:46.068408713-05:00 │
╰──────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯
╭───┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ The value of the "name" field is "CNAME" │
│ 1 │ The value of the "type" field is "file" │
│ 2 │ The value of the "size" field is "15 B" │
│ 3 │ The value of the "modified" field is "Wed, 31 Jan 2024 10:21:46 -0500 (3 months ago)" │
╰───┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯