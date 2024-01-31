each and par-each

TODO: Provide detail on the each command set

Note: each/par-each only iterates over list/table data. To iterate over each key/value pair in a record, first pipe the record through | transpose key value to create a table of the keys/values.

Example:

ls
| get 0
| transpose key value
| inspect
| each {|kv|
    $'The value of the "($kv.key)" field is "($kv.value)"'
  }

Result:

╭─────────────┬──────────────────────────────────╮
 description list<any>
├──────────┬──┴──────────────────────────────────┤
 key value
├──────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┤
 name CNAME
 type file
 size 15
 modified 2024-01-31T10:21:46.068408713-05:00
╰──────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯

╭───┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 0 The value of the "name" field is "CNAME"
 1 The value of the "type" field is "file"
 2 The value of the "size" field is "15 B"
 3 The value of the "modified" field is "Wed, 31 Jan 2024 10:21:46 -0500 (3 months ago)"
╰───┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯