A glob is similar to a string, but it is expanded to match files using a pattern.

Globs are implemented using the nu_glob crate. The possible glob patterns are documented there.

It will interpret other string types as a string literal. This means:

# it's backtick quoted, it's a bare word, so nu opens all files which ends with `.txt`

# opens all files which ends with `.txt`

open *.txt # opens all files which ends with `.txt`

It will interpret a bare-word (or backtick-quoted) string as a glob. This means:

There is no literal syntax for a glob. As seen above, it is usually created as a string and then interpreted by the calling command as a glob.

# In case if you want to open with glob pattern

# In case if you want to open one file only

These expansions also take place with custom commands:

# Concatenate files using cat and then split to a list of lines

As with most other types, globs can be saved in a variable, passed to custom commands and returned from custom commands.

# Both result in the same glob pattern

You can use into glob and into string to convert values between glob and string .

Globs can also represent directory trees recursively using the ** pattern.

For example, in Unix-like systems you might use a combination of the find and xargs commands to operate on directory trees:

find -iname * .txt | xargs -I {} echo {} | tr "[:lower:]" "[:upper:]"

In Nushell, it is more idiomatic to use this pattern: