Glob

Description:A pattern that matches pathnames in a filesystem
Annotation:glob
Literal syntax:None
Casts:into glob
See Also:Moving around the system - Glob patterns in the Book

Additional Language Notes

  1. A glob is similar to a string, but it is expanded to match files using a pattern.

  2. Globs are implemented using the nu_glob crate. The possible glob patterns are documented there.

  3. When a command accepts a glob pattern directly:

    • It will interpret a bare-word (or backtick-quoted) string as a glob. This means:

      open *.txt    # opens all files which ends with `.txt`
open `*.txt`  # it's backtick quoted, it's a bare word, so nu opens all files which ends with `.txt`

    • It will interpret other string types as a string literal. This means:

      open "*.txt"  # it's quoted, opens a file named `*.txt`
open '*.txt'  # it's quoted, opens a file named `*.txt`

  4. There is no literal syntax for a glob. As seen above, it is usually created as a string and then interpreted by the calling command as a glob.

    Example

    let s = "a*c.txt"         # a string type.
open $s                   # opens a file literally named `a*c.txt`

let g: glob = "a*c.txt"   # a glob type.
open $g                   # opens files matching the glob pattern, e.g: `abc.txt`, `aac.txt`

  5. These expansions also take place with custom commands:

    # open files which match a given glob pattern
def open-files [g: glob] {
  open $g
  # In case if you want to open one file only
  # open ($g | into string)
}

# open one file
def open-one-file [g: string] {
  open $g
  # In case if you want to open with glob pattern
  # open ($g | into glob)
}

# open one file
def open-one-file2 [g] {
  open $g
}

  6. Glob expansion also takes place with external commands:

    # Concatenate files using cat and then split to a list of lines
^cat *.txt | lines

  7. As with most other types, globs can be saved in a variable, passed to custom commands and returned from custom commands.

  8. You can use into glob and into string to convert values between glob and string.

    let glob1: glob = "*"
let glob2 = ("*" | into glob)

# Both result in the same glob pattern
$glob1 == $glob2
# => true

  9. Globs can also represent directory trees recursively using the ** pattern.

    For example, in Unix-like systems you might use a combination of the find and xargs commands to operate on directory trees:

    find -iname *.txt | xargs -I {} echo {} | tr "[:lower:]" "[:upper:]"

    In Nushell, it is more idiomatic to use this pattern:

    # Nostalgic for the Good Ole DOS days?
ls **/*.txt | get name | str upcase

The glob command

The glob command provides additional globbing options. It is distinct from the glob type.

Simple example:

glob *.nu
# => [ /home/you/dev/foo.nu /home/you/dev/bar.nu ]

Notice the glob, after expansion, always returns a list of fully qualified pathnames.

Additional glob command options

For example, it can ignore directories using the -D flag:

glob -D * | path basename | str join ' '
foo.nu bar.nu
# => foo.nu bar.nu baz.nu

Common commands that can work with glob

  • cp
  • du
  • ls
  • glob
  • mv
  • rm