Glob
|Description:
|A pattern that matches pathnames in a filesystem
|Annotation:
glob
|Literal syntax:
|None
|Casts:
into glob
|See Also:
|Moving around the system - Glob patterns in the Book
Additional Language Notes
A
globis similar to a string, but it is expanded to match files using a pattern.
Globs are implemented using the nu_glob crate. The possible glob patterns are documented there.
When a command accepts a glob pattern directly:
It will interpret a bare-word (or backtick-quoted) string as a glob. This means:
open *.txt # opens all files which ends with `.txt` open `*.txt` # it's backtick quoted, it's a bare word, so nu opens all files which ends with `.txt`
It will interpret other string types as a string literal. This means:
open "*.txt" # it's quoted, opens a file named `*.txt` open '*.txt' # it's quoted, opens a file named `*.txt`
There is no literal syntax for a glob. As seen above, it is usually created as a string and then interpreted by the calling command as a glob.
Example
let s = "a*c.txt" # a string type. open $s # opens a file literally named `a*c.txt` let g: glob = "a*c.txt" # a glob type. open $g # opens files matching the glob pattern, e.g: `abc.txt`, `aac.txt`
These expansions also take place with custom commands:
# open files which match a given glob pattern def open-files [g: glob] { open $g # In case if you want to open one file only # open ($g | into string) } # open one file def open-one-file [g: string] { open $g # In case if you want to open with glob pattern # open ($g | into glob) } # open one file def open-one-file2 [g] { open $g }
Glob expansion also takes place with external commands:
# Concatenate files using cat and then split to a list of lines ^cat *.txt | lines
As with most other types, globs can be saved in a variable, passed to custom commands and returned from custom commands.
You can use
into globand
into stringto convert values between
globand
string.
let glob1: glob = "*" let glob2 = ("*" | into glob) # Both result in the same glob pattern $glob1 == $glob2 # => true
Globs can also represent directory trees recursively using the
**pattern.
For example, in Unix-like systems you might use a combination of the
findand
xargscommands to operate on directory trees:
find -iname *.txt | xargs -I {} echo {} | tr "[:lower:]" "[:upper:]"
In Nushell, it is more idiomatic to use this pattern:
# Nostalgic for the Good Ole DOS days? ls **/*.txt | get name | str upcase
The
glob command
The
glob command provides additional globbing options. It is distinct from the
glob type.
Simple example:
glob *.nu
# => [ /home/you/dev/foo.nu /home/you/dev/bar.nu ]
Notice the glob, after expansion, always returns a
list of fully qualified pathnames.
Additional
glob command options
For example, it can ignore directories using the
-D flag:
glob -D * | path basename | str join ' '
foo.nu bar.nu
# => foo.nu bar.nu baz.nu
Common commands that can work with
glob
cp
du
ls
glob
mv
rm