Description: Specialized numeric type to represent the size of files or a number of bytes Annotation: filesize Literal Syntax: A numeric value followed by a filesize unit (below). E.g., 5GB , 1024B Casts: into filesize See also: Types of Data - File sizes

The filesize literal and display representations support both:

Metric prefixes with a base of 1000

Binary-compatible kibibytes, mebibytes, etc. with a base of 1024

The full list of filesize units is:

Decimal (factor of 1000) Binary (factor of 1024) B : bytes B : bytes kB : kilobytes KiB : kibibytes MB : megabytes MiB : mebibytes GB : gigabytes GiB : gibibytes TB : terabytes TiB : tebibytes PB : petabytes PiB : pebibytes EB : exabytes EiB : exbibytes

Tips File size units are case-insensitive. E.g., 1KiB , 1kib , and 1Kib are all equivalent.

ls

du

sys

Note: The where command and other filters can use filesize in comparison expressions.