Filesize

Description:Specialized numeric type to represent the size of files or a number of bytes
Annotation:filesize
Literal Syntax:A numeric value followed by a filesize unit (below). E.g., 5GB, 1024B
Casts:into filesize
See also:Types of Data - File sizes

The filesize literal and display representations support both:

  • Metric prefixes with a base of 1000
  • Binary-compatible kibibytes, mebibytes, etc. with a base of 1024

The full list of filesize units is:

Decimal (factor of 1000)Binary (factor of 1024)
B: bytesB: bytes
kB: kilobytesKiB: kibibytes
MB: megabytesMiB: mebibytes
GB: gigabytesGiB: gibibytes
TB: terabytesTiB: tebibytes
PB: petabytesPiB: pebibytes
EB: exabytesEiB: exbibytes

Tips

File size units are case-insensitive. E.g., 1KiB, 1kib, and 1Kib are all equivalent.

Common commands that can work with filesizes

  • ls
  • du
  • sys

Note: The where command and other filters can use filesize in comparison expressions.

Common operators that can be used with filesize

  • ==, !=
  • +, -
  • <, <=, >, >=