Filesize
|Description:
|Specialized numeric type to represent the size of files or a number of bytes
|Annotation:
filesize
|Literal Syntax:
|A numeric value followed by a filesize unit (below). E.g.,
5GB,
1024B
|Casts:
into filesize
|See also:
|Types of Data - File sizes
The
filesize literal and display representations support both:
- Metric prefixes with a base of
1000
- Binary-compatible kibibytes, mebibytes, etc. with a base of
1024
The full list of
filesize units is:
|Decimal (factor of 1000)
|Binary (factor of 1024)
B: bytes
B: bytes
kB: kilobytes
KiB: kibibytes
MB: megabytes
MiB: mebibytes
GB: gigabytes
GiB: gibibytes
TB: terabytes
TiB: tebibytes
PB: petabytes
PiB: pebibytes
EB: exabytes
EiB: exbibytes
Tips
File size units are case-insensitive. E.g.,
1KiB,
1kib, and
1Kib are all equivalent.
Common commands that can work with
filesizes
ls
du
sys
Note: The
where command and other filters can use filesize in comparison expressions.
Common operators that can be used with
filesize
==,
!=
+,
-
<,
<=,
>,
>=