Duration
|Description:
|Represent a unit of a passage of time
|Annotation:
duration
|Literal Syntax:
|A numeric (integer or decimal) literal followed immediately by a duration unit (listed below). E.g.,
10sec,
987us,
-34.65day
|Casts:
into duration
Additional Language Notes
Durations are internally stored as a number of nanoseconds.
This chart shows all duration units currently supported:
Duration Length
ns
nanosecond
us/
μs
microsecond
ms
millisecond
sec
second
min
minute
hr
hour
day
day
wk
week
Datetime values can be combined with durations in calculations:
> (date now) + 1day Tue, 13 Aug 2024 11:49:27 -0400 (in a day) > 2024-08-12T11:50:30-04:00 - 2019-05-10T09:59:12-07:00 274wk 2day 22hr 51min 18sec
Months, years, centuries and millenniums are not precise as to the exact number of nanoseconds and thus are not valid duration literals. Users are free to define their own constants for specific months or years.
Common commands that can be used with
duration
sleep
ps
sys
Operators that can be used with
duration
==,
!=,
<,
<=,
>,
>=
+,
-