attr interactive for core

Attribute marking a completer as interactive.

built-in

> attr interactive {flags}

input output nothing bool

Drive a terminal picker from a completer, then attach it to an argument.

> @interactive def pick-file [ token : record ] { ls | get name | to text | ^ fzf -- query $token.text | lines } def open-file [ path : string @ pick-file ] { open $path }

An interactive completer runs on the line-editor thread, with the terminal to itself, instead of on the background completion worker. This lets it drive a terminal picker such as fzf or input list , which need stdin and the TTY. Every other completer stays on the worker, so it never blocks the line editor and its result can be cached; only completers that must own the terminal should opt in.