attr structured for core

Attribute for getting structured output from an external command.

built-in

> attr structured {flags} (args) (decode)

args : Arguments that make the external command print structured output.

: Arguments that make the external command print structured output. decode : Turns that output, given as $in , into data.

input output nothing record<args: list<string>, decode: closure>

Get the changed files from git status --porcelain as a table.

> @structured [ --porcelain ] { lines | parse -- regex '^(?<status>..) (?<file>.+)$' } extern "git status" [] git status | where status =~ M | get file

Get the installed Python packages from pip list --format=json as a table.

> @structured [ --format=json ] { from json } extern "pip list" [] pip list | where name starts-with num

Get the outdated Homebrew formulae from brew outdated --json=v2 as a table.

> @structured [ --json=v2 ] { from json | get formulae } extern "brew outdated" [] brew outdated | where pinned == false | get name

Get pods from kubectl as a table when the output is piped into where .

> @structured [ -o json ] { from json | get items } extern "kubectl get" [ resource : string , -- namespace(-n) : string ] : nothing -> table kubectl get pods | where status.phase != Running

When the output of the extern is used by nushell (piped into an internal command or collected into a variable), the arguments are added right after the command's name and the output is decoded with the block. When the output goes to the terminal, print , a file, ignore , save , tee , complete or another external command ( run-external included), the command runs as written. The same holds when the extern is the last command of a do block or a custom command. Calling the command with a caret, like ^git status , always runs it as written.

The arguments come before the user's own, so a format flag the user passes can override them and break the decode, as in kubectl get pods -o wide . Use a caret call for that. tee passes the command's own output on to the commands after it. When an extern has more than one @structured , the last one is used.