attr structured for core
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> attr structured {flags} (args) (decode)
Parameters
args: Arguments that make the external command print structured output.
decode: Turns that output, given as
$in, into data.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|record<args: list<string>, decode: closure>
Examples
Get the changed files from
git status --porcelain as a table.
> @structured [--porcelain] { lines | parse --regex '^(?<status>..) (?<file>.+)$' }
extern "git status" []
git status | where status =~ M | get file
Get the installed Python packages from
pip list --format=json as a table.
> @structured [--format=json] { from json }
extern "pip list" []
pip list | where name starts-with num
Get the outdated Homebrew formulae from
brew outdated --json=v2 as a table.
> @structured [--json=v2] { from json | get formulae }
extern "brew outdated" []
brew outdated | where pinned == false | get name
Get pods from kubectl as a table when the output is piped into
where.
> @structured [-o json] { from json | get items }
extern "kubectl get" [resource: string, --namespace(-n): string]: nothing -> table
kubectl get pods | where status.phase != Running
Notes
When the output of the extern is used by nushell (piped into an internal command or collected into a variable), the arguments are added right after the command's name and the output is decoded with the block. When the output goes to the terminal,
ignore,
save,
tee,
complete or another external command (
run-external included), the command runs as written. The same holds when the extern is the last command of a
do block or a custom command. Calling the command with a caret, like
^git status, always runs it as written.
The arguments come before the user's own, so a format flag the user passes can override them and break the decode, as in
kubectl get pods -o wide. Use a caret call for that.
tee passes the command's own output on to the commands after it. When an extern has more than one
@structured, the last one is used.
Like a
def body, the block can read
$in,
$env, constants and the
let variables declared before the extern, but not
mut variables.