bits not for bits

Performs logical negation on each bit.

Signature

> bits not {flags}

Flags

  • --signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
  • --number-bytes, -n {int}: the size of unsigned number in bytes, it can be 1, 2, 4, 8, auto

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intint
binarybinary
list<int>list<int>
list<binary>list<binary>

Examples

Apply logical negation to a list of numbers

> [4 3 2] | bits not
╭───┬─────╮
 0 251
 1 252
 2 253
╰───┴─────╯

Apply logical negation to a list of numbers, treat input as 2 bytes number

> [4 3 2] | bits not --number-bytes 2
╭───┬───────╮
 0 65531
 1 65532
 2 65533
╰───┴───────╯

Apply logical negation to a list of numbers, treat input as signed number

> [4 3 2] | bits not --signed
╭───┬────╮
 0 -5
 1 -4
 2 -3
╰───┴────╯

Apply logical negation to binary data

> 0x[ff 00 7f] | bits not
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   00 ff 80                                             0××