bits not for bits
Performs logical negation on each bit.
Signature
> bits not {flags}
Flags
--signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
--number-bytes, -n {int}: the size of unsigned number in bytes, it can be 1, 2, 4, 8, auto
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
Apply logical negation to a list of numbers
> [4 3 2] | bits not
╭───┬─────╮
│ 0 │ 251 │
│ 1 │ 252 │
│ 2 │ 253 │
╰───┴─────╯
Apply logical negation to a list of numbers, treat input as 2 bytes number
> [4 3 2] | bits not --number-bytes 2
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 65531 │
│ 1 │ 65532 │
│ 2 │ 65533 │
╰───┴───────╯
Apply logical negation to a list of numbers, treat input as signed number
> [4 3 2] | bits not --signed
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ -5 │
│ 1 │ -4 │
│ 2 │ -3 │
╰───┴────╯
Apply logical negation to binary data
> 0x[ff 00 7f] | bits not
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 00 ff 80 0××