bits not for bits

Performs logical negation on each bit.

> bits not {flags}

--signed, -s : always treat input number as a signed number

: always treat input number as a signed number --number-bytes, -n {int} : the size of unsigned number in bytes, it can be 1, 2, 4, 8, auto

input output int int binary binary list<int> list<int> list<binary> list<binary>

Apply logical negation to a list of numbers

> [ 4 3 2 ] | bits not ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ 251 │ │ 1 │ 252 │ │ 2 │ 253 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Apply logical negation to a list of numbers, treat input as 2 bytes number

> [ 4 3 2 ] | bits not -- number-bytes 2 ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ 65531 │ │ 1 │ 65532 │ │ 2 │ 65533 │ ╰───┴───────╯

Apply logical negation to a list of numbers, treat input as signed number

> [ 4 3 2 ] | bits not -- signed ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ -5 │ │ 1 │ -4 │ │ 2 │ -3 │ ╰───┴────╯

Apply logical negation to binary data