bits rol for bits

Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.

Signature

> bits rol {flags} (bits)

Flags

  • --signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
  • --number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be 1, 2, 4, or 8 (defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)

Parameters

  • bits: Number of bits to rotate left.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intint
binarybinary
list<int>list<int>
list<binary>list<binary>

Examples

Rotate left a number with 2 bits

> 17 | bits rol 2
68

Rotate left a list of numbers with 2 bits

> [5 3 2] | bits rol 2
╭───┬────╮
 0 20
 1 12
 2  8
╰───┴────╯

rotate left binary data

> 0x[c0 ff ee] | bits rol 10
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff bb 03                                             ××•