bits rol for bits
Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.
Signature
> bits rol {flags} (bits)
Flags
--signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
--number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be
1,
2,
4, or
8(defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)
Parameters
bits: Number of bits to rotate left.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
Rotate left a number with 2 bits
> 17 | bits rol 2
68
Rotate left a list of numbers with 2 bits
> [5 3 2] | bits rol 2
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 20 │
│ 1 │ 12 │
│ 2 │ 8 │
╰───┴────╯
rotate left binary data
> 0x[c0 ff ee] | bits rol 10
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff bb 03 ××•