bits ror for bits

Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.

Signature

> bits ror {flags} (bits)

Flags

  • --signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
  • --number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be 1, 2, 4, or 8 (defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)

Parameters

  • bits: Number of bits to rotate right.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intint
binarybinary
list<int>list<int>
list<binary>list<binary>

Examples

rotate right a number with 2 bits

> 17 | bits ror 2
68

rotate right a list of numbers of two bytes

> [15 33 92] | bits ror 2 --number-bytes 2
╭───┬───────╮
 0 49155
 1 16392
 2    23
╰───┴───────╯

rotate right binary data

> 0x[ff bb 03] | bits ror 10
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   c0 ff ee                                             ×××