bits ror for bits

Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.

> bits ror {flags} (bits)

--signed, -s : always treat input number as a signed number

: always treat input number as a signed number --number-bytes, -n {int} : the word size in number of bytes. Must be 1 , 2 , 4 , or 8 (defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)

bits : Number of bits to rotate right.

input output int int binary binary list<int> list<int> list<binary> list<binary>

rotate right a number with 2 bits

> 17 | bits ror 2 68

rotate right a list of numbers of two bytes

> [ 15 33 92 ] | bits ror 2 -- number-bytes 2 ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ 49155 │ │ 1 │ 16392 │ │ 2 │ 23 │ ╰───┴───────╯

rotate right binary data