bits ror for bits
Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.
Signature
> bits ror {flags} (bits)
Flags
--signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
--number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be
1,
2,
4, or
8(defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)
Parameters
bits: Number of bits to rotate right.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
rotate right a number with 2 bits
> 17 | bits ror 2
68
rotate right a list of numbers of two bytes
> [15 33 92] | bits ror 2 --number-bytes 2
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 49155 │
│ 1 │ 16392 │
│ 2 │ 23 │
╰───┴───────╯
rotate right binary data
> 0x[ff bb 03] | bits ror 10
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: c0 ff ee ×××