bits shr for bits
Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.
Signature
> bits shr {flags} (bits)
Flags
--signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
--number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be
1,
2,
4, or
8(defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)
Parameters
bits: Number of bits to shift right.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
Shift right a number with 2 bits
> 8 | bits shr 2
2
Shift right a list of numbers
> [15 35 2] | bits shr 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 8 │
│ 2 │ 0 │
╰───┴───╯
Shift right a binary value
> 0x[4f f4] | bits shr 4
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 04 ff •×