bits shr for bits

Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.

Signature

> bits shr {flags} (bits)

Flags

  • --signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
  • --number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be 1, 2, 4, or 8 (defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)

Parameters

  • bits: Number of bits to shift right.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intint
binarybinary
list<int>list<int>
list<binary>list<binary>

Examples

Shift right a number with 2 bits

> 8 | bits shr 2
2

Shift right a list of numbers

> [15 35 2] | bits shr 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 8
 2 0
╰───┴───╯

Shift right a binary value

> 0x[4f f4] | bits shr 4
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   04 ff                                                •×