bits shr for bits

Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.

> bits shr {flags} (bits)

--signed, -s : always treat input number as a signed number

: always treat input number as a signed number --number-bytes, -n {int} : the word size in number of bytes. Must be 1 , 2 , 4 , or 8 (defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)

bits : Number of bits to shift right.

input output int int binary binary list<int> list<int> list<binary> list<binary>

Shift right a number with 2 bits

> 8 | bits shr 2 2

Shift right a list of numbers

> [ 15 35 2 ] | bits shr 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 8 │ │ 2 │ 0 │ ╰───┴───╯

Shift right a binary value