bits xor for bits
Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.
Signature
> bits xor {flags} (target)
Flags
--endian, -e {string}: byte encode endian, available options: native(default), little, big
Parameters
target: Right-hand side of the operation.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
Apply bits xor to two numbers
> 2 | bits xor 2
0
Apply bitwise xor to a list of numbers
> [8 3 2] | bits xor 2
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 10 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 0 │
╰───┴────╯
Apply bitwise xor to binary data
> 0x[ca fe] | bits xor 0x[ba be]
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 70 40 p@
Apply bitwise xor to binary data of varying lengths with specified endianness
> 0x[ca fe] | bits xor 0x[aa] --endian big
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ca 54 ×T
Apply bitwise xor to input binary data smaller than the operand
> 0x[ff] | bits xor 0x[12 34 56] --endian little
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ed 34 56 ×4V