bits xor for bits

Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.

> bits xor {flags} (target)

--endian, -e {string} : byte encode endian, available options: native(default), little, big

target : Right-hand side of the operation.

input output int int binary binary list<int> list<int> list<binary> list<binary>

Apply bits xor to two numbers

> 2 | bits xor 2 0

Apply bitwise xor to a list of numbers

> [ 8 3 2 ] | bits xor 2 ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 0 │ ╰───┴────╯

Apply bitwise xor to binary data

> 0x [ ca fe ] | bits xor 0x [ ba be ] Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 70 40 p @

Apply bitwise xor to binary data of varying lengths with specified endianness

> 0x [ ca fe ] | bits xor 0x [ aa ] -- endian big Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ca 54 ×T

Apply bitwise xor to input binary data smaller than the operand