bits xor for bits

Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.

Signature

> bits xor {flags} (target)

Flags

  • --endian, -e {string}: byte encode endian, available options: native(default), little, big

Parameters

  • target: Right-hand side of the operation.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intint
binarybinary
list<int>list<int>
list<binary>list<binary>

Examples

Apply bits xor to two numbers

> 2 | bits xor 2
0

Apply bitwise xor to a list of numbers

> [8 3 2] | bits xor 2
╭───┬────╮
 0 10
 1  1
 2  0
╰───┴────╯

Apply bitwise xor to binary data

> 0x[ca fe] | bits xor 0x[ba be]
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   70 40                                                p@

Apply bitwise xor to binary data of varying lengths with specified endianness

> 0x[ca fe] | bits xor 0x[aa] --endian big
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ca 54                                                ×T

Apply bitwise xor to input binary data smaller than the operand

> 0x[ff] | bits xor 0x[12 34 56] --endian little
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ed 34 56                                             ×4V