bytes collect for bytes
Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
Signature
> bytes collect {flags} (separator)
Parameters
separator: Optional separator to use when creating binary.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<binary>
|binary
Examples
Create a byte array from input
> [0x[11] 0x[13 15]] | bytes collect
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 11 13 15 •••
Create a byte array from input with a separator
> [0x[11] 0x[33] 0x[44]] | bytes collect 0x[01]
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 11 01 33 01 44 ••3•D