bytes collect for bytes

Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.

> bytes collect {flags} (separator)

separator : Optional separator to use when creating binary.

input output list<binary> binary

Create a byte array from input

> [ 0x [ 11 ] 0x [ 13 15 ]] | bytes collect Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 11 13 15 •••

Create a byte array from input with a separator