bytes collect for bytes

Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.

Signature

> bytes collect {flags} (separator)

Parameters

  • separator: Optional separator to use when creating binary.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<binary>binary

Examples

Create a byte array from input

> [0x[11] 0x[13 15]] | bytes collect
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   11 13 15                                             •••

Create a byte array from input with a separator

> [0x[11] 0x[33] 0x[44]] | bytes collect 0x[01]
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   11 01 33 01  44                                      ••3•D