bytes ends-with for bytes

Check if bytes ends with a pattern.

Signature

> bytes ends-with {flags} (pattern) ...rest

Parameters

  • pattern: The pattern to match.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check if bytes at the given cell paths end with the pattern.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarybool
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Checks if binary ends with 0x[AA]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes ends-with 0x[AA]
true

Checks if binary ends with 0x[FF AA AA]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes ends-with 0x[FF AA AA]
true

Checks if binary ends with 0x[11]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes ends-with 0x[11]
false