bytes ends-with for bytes
Check if bytes ends with a pattern.
Signature
> bytes ends-with {flags} (pattern) ...rest
Parameters
pattern: The pattern to match.
...rest: For a data structure input, check if bytes at the given cell paths end with the pattern.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|bool
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Checks if binary ends with
0x[AA]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes ends-with 0x[AA]
true
Checks if binary ends with
0x[FF AA AA]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes ends-with 0x[FF AA AA]
true
Checks if binary ends with
0x[11]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes ends-with 0x[11]
false