bytes index-of for bytes

Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.

> bytes index-of {flags} (pattern) ...rest

--all, -a : returns all matched index

: returns all matched index --end, -e : search from the end of the binary

pattern : The pattern to find index of.

: The pattern to find index of. ...rest : For a data structure input, find the indexes at the given cell paths.

input output binary any table table record record

Returns index of pattern in bytes

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 44 55 ] | bytes index-of 0x [ 44 55 ] 1

Returns index of pattern, search from end

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 44 55 ] | bytes index-of -- end 0x [ 44 55 ] 6

Returns all matched index

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 33 44 33 44 ] | bytes index-of -- all 0x [ 33 44 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ 2 │ 7 │ ╰───┴───╯

Returns all matched index, searching from end

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 33 44 33 44 ] | bytes index-of -- all -- end 0x [ 33 44 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 7 │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ 2 │ 0 │ ╰───┴───╯

Returns index of pattern for specific column