bytes index-of for bytes
Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
Signature
> bytes index-of {flags} (pattern) ...rest
Flags
--all, -a: returns all matched index
--end, -e: search from the end of the binary
Parameters
pattern: The pattern to find index of.
...rest: For a data structure input, find the indexes at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|any
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Returns index of pattern in bytes
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 44 55] | bytes index-of 0x[44 55]
1
Returns index of pattern, search from end
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 44 55] | bytes index-of --end 0x[44 55]
6
Returns all matched index
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 33 44 33 44] | bytes index-of --all 0x[33 44]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 5 │
│ 2 │ 7 │
╰───┴───╯
Returns all matched index, searching from end
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 33 44 33 44] | bytes index-of --all --end 0x[33 44]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 7 │
│ 1 │ 5 │
│ 2 │ 0 │
╰───┴───╯
Returns index of pattern for specific column
> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [0x[11 12 13] 0x[14 15 16] 0x[17 18 19]]] | bytes index-of 0x[11] ColA ColC
╭───┬──────┬──────────────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │
├───┼──────┼──────────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 0 │ [20, 21, 22] │ -1 │
╰───┴──────┴──────────────┴──────╯