bytes length for bytes

Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.

Signature

> bytes length {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, find the length of data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binaryint
list<binary>list<int>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Return the length of a binary

> 0x[1F FF AA AB] | bytes length
4

Return the lengths of multiple binaries

> [0x[1F FF AA AB] 0x[1F]] | bytes length
╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 1
╰───┴───╯