bytes length for bytes
Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
Signature
> bytes length {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, find the length of data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|int
|list<binary>
|list<int>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Return the length of a binary
> 0x[1F FF AA AB] | bytes length
4
Return the lengths of multiple binaries
> [0x[1F FF AA AB] 0x[1F]] | bytes length
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯