bytes replace for bytes

Find and replace binary.

Signature

> bytes replace {flags} (find) (replace) ...rest

Flags

  • --all, -a: replace all occurrences of find binary

Parameters

  • find: The pattern to find.
  • replace: The replacement pattern.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, replace bytes in data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarybinary
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Find and replace contents

> 0x[10 AA FF AA FF] | bytes replace 0x[10 AA] 0x[FF]
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff ff aa ff                                          ××××

Find and replace all occurrences of find binary

> 0x[10 AA 10 BB 10] | bytes replace --all 0x[10] 0x[A0]
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   a0 aa a0 bb  a0                                      ×××××

Find and replace all occurrences of find binary in table

> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [0x[11 12 13] 0x[14 15 16] 0x[17 18 19]]] | bytes replace --all 0x[11] 0x[13] ColA ColC
╭───┬──────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────╮
 # │     ColA     │     ColB     │     ColC     │
├───┼──────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┤
 0 [19, 18, 19]  [20, 21, 22]  [23, 24, 25] 
╰───┴──────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────╯