bytes replace for bytes

Find and replace binary.

> bytes replace {flags} (find) (replace) ...rest

--all, -a : replace all occurrences of find binary

find : The pattern to find.

: The pattern to find. replace : The replacement pattern.

: The replacement pattern. ...rest : For a data structure input, replace bytes in data at the given cell paths.

input output binary binary table table record record

Find and replace contents

> 0x [ 10 AA FF AA FF ] | bytes replace 0x [ 10 AA ] 0x [ FF ] Length : 4 ( 0x4 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ff ff aa ff ××××

Find and replace all occurrences of find binary

> 0x [ 10 AA 10 BB 10 ] | bytes replace -- all 0x [ 10 ] 0x [ A0 ] Length : 5 ( 0x5 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : a0 aa a0 bb a0 ×××××

Find and replace all occurrences of find binary in table