bytes replace for bytes
Find and replace binary.
Signature
> bytes replace {flags} (find) (replace) ...rest
Flags
--all, -a: replace all occurrences of find binary
Parameters
find: The pattern to find.
replace: The replacement pattern.
...rest: For a data structure input, replace bytes in data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|binary
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Find and replace contents
> 0x[10 AA FF AA FF] | bytes replace 0x[10 AA] 0x[FF]
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff ff aa ff ××××
Find and replace all occurrences of find binary
> 0x[10 AA 10 BB 10] | bytes replace --all 0x[10] 0x[A0]
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: a0 aa a0 bb a0 ×××××
Find and replace all occurrences of find binary in table
> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [0x[11 12 13] 0x[14 15 16] 0x[17 18 19]]] | bytes replace --all 0x[11] 0x[13] ColA ColC
╭───┬──────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │
├───┼──────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ [19, 18, 19] │ [20, 21, 22] │ [23, 24, 25] │
╰───┴──────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────╯