bytes reverse for bytes

Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.

> bytes reverse {flags} ...rest

...rest : For a data structure input, reverse data at the given cell paths.

input output binary binary table table record record

Reverse bytes 0x[1F FF AA AA]

> 0x [ 1F FF AA AA ] | bytes reverse Length : 4 ( 0x4 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : aa aa ff 1f ×××•

Reverse bytes 0x[FF AA AA]