bytes reverse for bytes

Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.

Signature

> bytes reverse {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, reverse data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarybinary
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Reverse bytes 0x[1F FF AA AA]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes reverse
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   aa aa ff 1f                                          ×××•

Reverse bytes 0x[FF AA AA]

> 0x[FF AA AA] | bytes reverse
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   aa aa ff                                             ×××