bytes reverse for bytes
Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.
Signature
> bytes reverse {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, reverse data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|binary
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Reverse bytes
0x[1F FF AA AA]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes reverse
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: aa aa ff 1f ×××•
Reverse bytes
0x[FF AA AA]
> 0x[FF AA AA] | bytes reverse
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: aa aa ff ×××