bytes split for bytes

Split input into multiple items using a separator.

Signature

> bytes split {flags} (separator)

Parameters

  • separator: Bytes or string that the input will be split on (must be non-empty).

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarylist<binary>

Examples

Split a binary value using a binary separator

> 0x[66 6F 6F 20 62 61 72 20 62 61 7A 20] | bytes split 0x[20]
╭───┬─────────────────╮
 0 [102, 111, 111] 
 1 [98, 97, 114]   
 2 [98, 97, 122]   
 3 []              
╰───┴─────────────────╯

Split a binary value using a string separator

> 0x[61 2D 2D 62 2D 2D 63] | bytes split "--"
╭───┬──────╮
 0 [97] 
 1 [98] 
 2 [99] 
╰───┴──────╯