bytes starts-with for bytes
Check if bytes starts with a pattern.
Signature
> bytes starts-with {flags} (pattern) ...rest
Parameters
pattern: The pattern to match.
...rest: For a data structure input, check if bytes at the given cell paths start with the pattern.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|bool
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Checks if binary starts with
0x[1F FF AA]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes starts-with 0x[1F FF AA]
true
Checks if binary starts with
0x[1F]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes starts-with 0x[1F]
true
Checks if binary starts with
0x[1F]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes starts-with 0x[11]
false