bytes starts-with for bytes

Check if bytes starts with a pattern.

Signature

> bytes starts-with {flags} (pattern) ...rest

Parameters

  • pattern: The pattern to match.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check if bytes at the given cell paths start with the pattern.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarybool
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Checks if binary starts with 0x[1F FF AA]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes starts-with 0x[1F FF AA]
true

Checks if binary starts with 0x[1F]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes starts-with 0x[1F]
true

Checks if binary starts with 0x[1F]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes starts-with 0x[11]
false