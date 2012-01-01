cal for generators
Display a calendar.
Signature
> cal {flags}
Flags
--year, -y: Display the year column
--quarter, -q: Display the quarter column
--month, -m: Display the month column
--as-table, -t: output as a table
--full-year {int}: Display a year-long calendar for the specified year
--week-start {string}: Display the calendar with the specified day as the first day of the week
--month-names: Display the month names instead of integers
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
|nothing
|table
Examples
This month's calendar
> cal
The calendar for all of 2012
> cal --full-year 2012
This month's calendar with the week starting on Monday
> cal --week-start mo
How many 'Friday the Thirteenths' occurred in 2015?
> cal --as-table --full-year 2015 | where fr == 13 | length