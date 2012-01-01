cal for generators

Display a calendar.

> cal {flags}

--year, -y : Display the year column

--quarter, -q : Display the quarter column

--month, -m : Display the month column

--as-table, -t : output as a table

--full-year {int} : Display a year-long calendar for the specified year

--week-start {string} : Display the calendar with the specified day as the first day of the week

--month-names : Display the month names instead of integers

input output nothing string nothing table

This month's calendar

> cal

The calendar for all of 2012

> cal -- full-year 2012

This month's calendar with the week starting on Monday

> cal -- week-start mo

How many 'Friday the Thirteenths' occurred in 2015?