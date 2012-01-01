cal for generators

Display a calendar.

Signature

> cal {flags}

Flags

  • --year, -y: Display the year column
  • --quarter, -q: Display the quarter column
  • --month, -m: Display the month column
  • --as-table, -t: output as a table
  • --full-year {int}: Display a year-long calendar for the specified year
  • --week-start {string}: Display the calendar with the specified day as the first day of the week
  • --month-names: Display the month names instead of integers

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring
nothingtable

Examples

This month's calendar

> cal

The calendar for all of 2012

> cal --full-year 2012

This month's calendar with the week starting on Monday

> cal --week-start mo

How many 'Friday the Thirteenths' occurred in 2015?

> cal --as-table --full-year 2015 | where fr == 13 | length