cd for filesystem

Change directory.

> cd {flags} (path)

--physical, -P : use the physical directory structure; resolve symbolic links before processing instances of ..

path : The path to change to.

input output nothing nothing

Change to your home directory

> cd ~

Change to the previous working directory (same as "cd $env.OLDPWD")

> cd -

Changing directory with a custom command requires 'def --env'

> def --env gohome [] { cd ~ }

Move two directories up in the tree (the parent directory's parent). Additional dots can be added for additional levels.

> cd .. .

The cd command itself is often optional. Simply entering a path to a directory will cd to it.