cd for filesystem
Change directory.
Signature
> cd {flags} (path)
Flags
--physical, -P: use the physical directory structure; resolve symbolic links before processing instances of ..
Parameters
path: The path to change to.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Change to your home directory
> cd ~
Change to the previous working directory (same as "cd $env.OLDPWD")
> cd -
Changing directory with a custom command requires 'def --env'
> def --env gohome [] { cd ~ }
Move two directories up in the tree (the parent directory's parent). Additional dots can be added for additional levels.
> cd ...
The cd command itself is often optional. Simply entering a path to a directory will cd to it.
> /home