chunks for filters

Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.

> chunks {flags} (chunk_size)

chunk_size : The size of each chunk.

input output table list<table> list<any> list<list<any>> binary list<binary>

Chunk a list into pairs

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | chunks 2 ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Chunk the rows of a table into triplets

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 0 1 ] [ 2 3 ] [ 4 5 ] [ 6 7 ] [ 8 9 ]] | chunks 3 ╭───┬───────────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ foo │ bar │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 4 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ foo │ bar │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 6 │ 7 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 8 │ 9 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯ │ ╰───┴───────────────────╯

Chunk the bytes of a binary into triplets

> 0x [ 11 22 33 44 55 66 77 88 ] | chunks 3 ╭───┬───────────────╮ │ 0 │ [ 17 , 34 , 51 ] │ │ 1 │ [ 68 , 85 , 102 ] │ │ 2 │ [ 119 , 136 ] │ ╰───┴───────────────╯