chunks for filters

Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.

Signature

> chunks {flags} (chunk_size)

Parameters

  • chunk_size: The size of each chunk.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tablelist<table>
list<any>list<list<any>>
binarylist<binary>

Examples

Chunk a list into pairs

> [1 2 3 4] | chunks 2
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Chunk the rows of a table into triplets

> [[foo bar]; [0 1] [2 3] [4 5] [6 7] [8 9]] | chunks 3
╭───┬───────────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ foo │ bar │ │
 ├───┼─────┼─────┤
 0   0   1
 1   2   3
 2   4   5
 ╰───┴─────┴─────╯
 1 ╭───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ foo │ bar │ │
 ├───┼─────┼─────┤
 0   6   7
 1   8   9
 ╰───┴─────┴─────╯
╰───┴───────────────────╯

Chunk the bytes of a binary into triplets

> 0x[11 22 33 44 55 66 77 88] | chunks 3
╭───┬───────────────╮
 0 [17, 34, 51]  
 1 [68, 85, 102] 
 2 [119, 136]    
╰───┴───────────────╯

Notes

This command will error if chunk_size is negative or zero.