combinations for filters

Generates all combinations of size k from the input list.

> combinations {flags} (k)

k : The size of each combination (k).

input output list<any> list<list<any>> table table

Generate all 2-combinations

> [ 1 2 3 ] | combinations 2 ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Generate combinations of lists

> [[ a ] [ b ] [ c ]] | combinations 2 ╭───┬───────────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ b │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ c │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ b │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ c │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │ ╰───┴───────────────────╯

k > n yields an empty list