combinations for filters
Generates all combinations of size k from the input list.
Signature
> combinations {flags} (k)
Parameters
k: The size of each combination (k).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<list<any>>
|table
|table
Examples
Generate all 2-combinations
> [1 2 3] | combinations 2
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Generate combinations of lists
> [[a] [b] [c]] | combinations 2
╭───┬───────────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ b │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ c │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ b │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ c │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │
╰───┴───────────────────╯
k > n yields an empty list
> [1 2] | combinations 3
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯