combinations for filters

Generates all combinations of size k from the input list.

Signature

> combinations {flags} (k)

Parameters

  • k: The size of each combination (k).

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<list<any>>
tabletable

Examples

Generate all 2-combinations

> [1 2 3] | combinations 2
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 3
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Generate combinations of lists

> [[a] [b] [c]] | combinations 2
╭───┬───────────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 b
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╰───┴───────────╯
 1 ╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 c
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╰───┴───────────╯
 2 ╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 b
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 c
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╰───┴───────────╯
╰───┴───────────────────╯

k > n yields an empty list

> [1 2] | combinations 3
╭────────────╮
 empty list
╰────────────╯