commandline set-prompt for core

Replace the current prompt and repaint it in place, without disturbing the line being edited.

Signature

> commandline set-prompt {flags} (prompt)

Flags

  • --right, -r {string}: Text for the right prompt, i.e. $env.PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT.
  • --indicator, -i {string}: Text for the prompt indicator in the default/emacs edit mode, i.e. $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR.
  • --vi-insert {string}: Text for the prompt indicator in vi insert mode, i.e. $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT.
  • --vi-normal {string}: Text for the prompt indicator in vi normal mode, i.e. $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL.
  • --multiline, -m {string}: Text for the multiline continuation indicator, i.e. $env.PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR.

Parameters

  • prompt: The rendered prompt text to display, i.e. $env.PROMPT_COMMAND. If left-out, we read from pipeline input.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing
stringnothing

Examples

Replace the left prompt with a freshly rendered string.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt $"(ansi green)me> (ansi reset)" }

Replace the right prompt.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt --right $"right (date now | format date '%H:%M:%S')" }

Replace the default/emacs indicator.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt --indicator $" (char prompt)" }

Replace the vi insert and normal mode indicators independently.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt --vi-insert ": " --vi-normal "n " }

Replace the multiline continuation indicator.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt --multiline "... " }

Replace multiple prompt segments in one call.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt --right "67" --indicator "69" }

Stream a slow prompt segment in from a background job.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec; commandline set-prompt $"(git branch --show-current) > " }

Notes

This is meant to be called from a background job (see job spawn) to build streaming prompts: we render the prompt as we know it up front, and each commandline set-prompt updates our idea of what the prompt "is" for the segments that have finished computing. The line and cursor are preserved.

--indicator sets only the default/emacs indicator. Use --vi-insert and --vi-normal to set the vi mode indicators independently.

The pushed prompt lasts only until the next prompt is drawn.

meant for REPL sessions only