commandline set-prompt for core

Replace the current prompt and repaint it in place, without disturbing the line being edited.

> commandline set-prompt {flags} (prompt)

--right, -r {string} : Text for the right prompt, i.e. $env.PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT .

: Text for the right prompt, i.e. . --indicator, -i {string} : Text for the prompt indicator in the default/emacs edit mode, i.e. $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR .

: Text for the prompt indicator in the default/emacs edit mode, i.e. . --vi-insert {string} : Text for the prompt indicator in vi insert mode, i.e. $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT .

: Text for the prompt indicator in vi insert mode, i.e. . --vi-normal {string} : Text for the prompt indicator in vi normal mode, i.e. $env.PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL .

: Text for the prompt indicator in vi normal mode, i.e. . --multiline, -m {string} : Text for the multiline continuation indicator, i.e. $env.PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR .

prompt : The rendered prompt text to display, i.e. $env.PROMPT_COMMAND . If left-out, we read from pipeline input.

input output nothing nothing string nothing

Replace the left prompt with a freshly rendered string.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt $"( ansi green )me> ( ansi reset )" }

Replace the right prompt.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt -- right $"right ( date now | format date '%H:%M:%S')" }

Replace the default/emacs indicator.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt -- indicator $" ( char prompt )" }

Replace the vi insert and normal mode indicators independently.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt -- vi-insert ": " -- vi-normal "n " }

Replace the multiline continuation indicator.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt -- multiline "... " }

Replace multiple prompt segments in one call.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt -- right "67" -- indicator "69" }

Stream a slow prompt segment in from a background job.

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; commandline set-prompt $"( git branch -- show-current ) > " }

This is meant to be called from a background job (see job spawn ) to build streaming prompts: we render the prompt as we know it up front, and each commandline set-prompt updates our idea of what the prompt "is" for the segments that have finished computing. The line and cursor are preserved.

--indicator sets only the default/emacs indicator. Use --vi-insert and --vi-normal to set the vi mode indicators independently.

The pushed prompt lasts only until the next prompt is drawn.

meant for REPL sessions only