config default for env

Show the default configuration.

built-in

> config default {flags}

input output nothing record

Show the name of the first default menu.

> config default | get menus | first | get name completion_menu

Reset the keybindings to the defaults, then add one of your own. Assigning the defaults first keeps a config that is sourced again from growing the list.

> $env .config.keybindings = ( config default ) .keybindings ; $env .config.keybindings ++= [{ name : my_binding , modifier: control , keycode: char_t , mode: emacs , event: { send : clearscreen } }]