config default for env
Show the default configuration.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> config default {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|record
Examples
Show the name of the first default menu.
> config default | get menus | first | get name
completion_menu
Reset the keybindings to the defaults, then add one of your own. Assigning the defaults first keeps a config that is sourced again from growing the list.
> $env.config.keybindings = (config default).keybindings; $env.config.keybindings ++= [{ name: my_binding, modifier: control, keycode: char_t, mode: emacs, event: { send: clearscreen } }]
Notes
The defaults nushell itself ships, whatever
$env.config holds now. For
keybindings and
menus that is the list of entries nushell adds, such as the Tab completion menu, and not reedline's own base bindings (see
keybindings default).