config default for env

Show the default configuration.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> config default {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingrecord

Examples

Show the name of the first default menu.

> config default | get menus | first | get name
completion_menu

Reset the keybindings to the defaults, then add one of your own. Assigning the defaults first keeps a config that is sourced again from growing the list.

> $env.config.keybindings = (config default).keybindings; $env.config.keybindings ++= [{ name: my_binding, modifier: control, keycode: char_t, mode: emacs, event: { send: clearscreen } }]

Notes

The defaults nushell itself ships, whatever $env.config holds now. For keybindings and menus that is the list of entries nushell adds, such as the Tab completion menu, and not reedline's own base bindings (see keybindings default).