config env for env

Edit nu environment configurations.

> config env {flags}

--default, -d : Print the internal default env.nu file instead.

: Print the internal default file instead. --doc, -s : Print a commented env.nu with documentation instead.

input output nothing any

open user's env.nu in the default editor

> config env

pretty-print a commented env.nu that explains common settings

> config env -- doc | nu-highlight ,

pretty-print the internal env.nu file which is loaded before the user's environment