config env for env

Edit nu environment configurations.

Signature

> config env {flags}

Flags

  • --default, -d: Print the internal default env.nu file instead.
  • --doc, -s: Print a commented env.nu with documentation instead.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

open user's env.nu in the default editor

> config env

pretty-print a commented env.nu that explains common settings

> config env --doc | nu-highlight,

pretty-print the internal env.nu file which is loaded before the user's environment

> config env --default | nu-highlight,