config env for env
Edit nu environment configurations.
Signature
> config env {flags}
Flags
--default, -d: Print the internal default
env.nufile instead.
--doc, -s: Print a commented
env.nuwith documentation instead.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
open user's env.nu in the default editor
> config env
pretty-print a commented
env.nu that explains common settings
> config env --doc | nu-highlight,
pretty-print the internal
env.nu file which is loaded before the user's environment
> config env --default | nu-highlight,