config nu for env

Edit nu configurations.

Signature

> config nu {flags}

Flags

  • --default, -d: Print the internal default config.nu file instead.
  • --doc, -s: Print a commented config.nu with documentation instead.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

open user's config.nu in the default editor

> config nu

pretty-print a commented config.nu that explains common settings

> config nu --doc | nu-highlight

pretty-print the internal config.nu file which is loaded before user's config

> config nu --default | nu-highlight