config nu for env
Edit nu configurations.
Signature
> config nu {flags}
Flags
--default, -d: Print the internal default
config.nufile instead.
--doc, -s: Print a commented
config.nuwith documentation instead.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
open user's config.nu in the default editor
> config nu
pretty-print a commented
config.nu that explains common settings
> config nu --doc | nu-highlight
pretty-print the internal
config.nu file which is loaded before user's config
> config nu --default | nu-highlight