config nu for env

Edit nu configurations.

> config nu {flags}

--default, -d : Print the internal default config.nu file instead.

--doc, -s : Print a commented config.nu with documentation instead.

open user's config.nu in the default editor

> config nu

pretty-print a commented config.nu that explains common settings

> config nu -- doc | nu-highlight

pretty-print the internal config.nu file which is loaded before user's config