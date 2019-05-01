date now for date
Get the current date.
Signature
> date now {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|datetime
Examples
Get the current date and format it in a given format string.
> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"
Get the current date and format it according to the RFC 3339 standard.
> date now | format date "%+"
Get the time duration since 2019-04-30.
> (date now) - 2019-05-01
Get the time duration since a more specific time.
> (date now) - 2019-05-01T04:12:05.20+08:00
Get current time and format it in the debug format (RFC 2822 with timezone)
> date now | debug