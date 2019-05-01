date now for date

Get the current date.

> date now {flags}

input output nothing datetime

Get the current date and format it in a given format string.

> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"

Get the current date and format it according to the RFC 3339 standard.

> date now | format date "%+"

Get the time duration since 2019-04-30.

> ( date now ) - 2019-05-01

Get the time duration since a more specific time.

> ( date now ) - 2019-05-01T04:12:05.20+08:00

Get current time and format it in the debug format (RFC 2822 with timezone)