date to-timezone for date

Convert a date to a given time zone.

> date to-timezone {flags} (time zone)

time zone : Time zone description.

input output datetime datetime string datetime

Get the current date in UTC+05:00.

> date now | date to-timezone '+0500'

Get the current date in the local time zone.

> date now | date to-timezone local

Get the current date in Hawaii.

> date now | date to-timezone US/Hawaii

Get a date in a different time zone, from a string.

> "2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00" | date to-timezone "+0500" Sat , 10 Oct 2020 13 :00:00 +0500 ( 4 years ago )

Get a date in a different time zone, from a datetime.

> "2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00" | into datetime | date to-timezone "+0500" Sat , 10 Oct 2020 13 :00:00 +0500 ( 4 years ago )

Use 'date list-timezone' to list all supported time zones.