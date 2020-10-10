date to-timezone for date

Convert a date to a given time zone.

Signature

> date to-timezone {flags} (time zone)

Parameters

  • time zone: Time zone description.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
datetimedatetime
stringdatetime

Examples

Get the current date in UTC+05:00.

> date now | date to-timezone '+0500'

Get the current date in the local time zone.

> date now | date to-timezone local

Get the current date in Hawaii.

> date now | date to-timezone US/Hawaii

Get a date in a different time zone, from a string.

> "2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00" | date to-timezone "+0500"
Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:00:00 +0500 (4 years ago)

Get a date in a different time zone, from a datetime.

> "2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00" | into datetime | date to-timezone "+0500"
Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:00:00 +0500 (4 years ago)

Notes

Use 'date list-timezone' to list all supported time zones.