date to-timezone for date
Convert a date to a given time zone.
Signature
> date to-timezone {flags} (time zone)
Parameters
time zone: Time zone description.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|datetime
|datetime
|string
|datetime
Examples
Get the current date in UTC+05:00.
> date now | date to-timezone '+0500'
Get the current date in the local time zone.
> date now | date to-timezone local
Get the current date in Hawaii.
> date now | date to-timezone US/Hawaii
Get a date in a different time zone, from a string.
> "2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00" | date to-timezone "+0500"
Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:00:00 +0500 (4 years ago)
Get a date in a different time zone, from a datetime.
> "2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00" | into datetime | date to-timezone "+0500"
Sat, 10 Oct 2020 13:00:00 +0500 (4 years ago)
Notes
Use 'date list-timezone' to list all supported time zones.