decode base32 for formats

Decode a Base32 value.

> decode base32 {flags}

--nopad : Do not pad the output.

input output string binary

Decode arbitrary binary data

> "AEBAGBAF" | decode base32 Length : 5 ( 0x5 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 01 02 03 04 05 •••••

Decode an encoded string

> "NBUQ====" | decode base32 | decode

Parse a string without padding

> "NBUQ" | decode base32 -- nopad Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 68 69 hi

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 6.

Note this command will collect stream input.