decode base32 for formats

Decode a Base32 value.

Signature

> decode base32 {flags}

Flags

  • --nopad: Do not pad the output.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbinary

Examples

Decode arbitrary binary data

> "AEBAGBAF" | decode base32
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   01 02 03 04  05                                      •••••

Decode an encoded string

> "NBUQ====" | decode base32 | decode

Parse a string without padding

> "NBUQ" | decode base32 --nopad
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   68 69                                                hi

Notes

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 6.

Note this command will collect stream input.