decode base32 for formats
Decode a Base32 value.
Signature
> decode base32 {flags}
Flags
--nopad: Do not pad the output.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|binary
Examples
Decode arbitrary binary data
> "AEBAGBAF" | decode base32
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 02 03 04 05 •••••
Decode an encoded string
> "NBUQ====" | decode base32 | decode
Parse a string without padding
> "NBUQ" | decode base32 --nopad
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 68 69 hi
Notes
The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 6.
Note this command will collect stream input.