decode base32hex for formats

Encode a base32hex value.

Signature

> decode base32hex {flags}

Flags

  • --nopad: Reject input with padding.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbinary

Examples

Decode arbitrary binary data

> "ATNAQ===" | decode base32hex
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   57 6e ad                                             Wn×

Decode an encoded string

> "D1KG====" | decode base32hex | decode

Parse a string without padding

> "ATNAQ" | decode base32hex --nopad
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   57 6e ad                                             Wn×

Notes

This command uses an alternative Base32 alphabet, defined in RFC 4648, section 7.

Note this command will collect stream input.