decode base32hex for formats

Encode a base32hex value.

> decode base32hex {flags}

--nopad : Reject input with padding.

input output string binary

Decode arbitrary binary data

> "ATNAQ===" | decode base32hex Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 57 6e ad Wn×

Decode an encoded string

> "D1KG====" | decode base32hex | decode

Parse a string without padding

> "ATNAQ" | decode base32hex -- nopad Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 57 6e ad Wn×

This command uses an alternative Base32 alphabet, defined in RFC 4648, section 7.

Note this command will collect stream input.