decode base32hex for formats
Encode a base32hex value.
Signature
> decode base32hex {flags}
Flags
--nopad: Reject input with padding.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|binary
Examples
Decode arbitrary binary data
> "ATNAQ===" | decode base32hex
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 57 6e ad Wn×
Decode an encoded string
> "D1KG====" | decode base32hex | decode
Parse a string without padding
> "ATNAQ" | decode base32hex --nopad
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 57 6e ad Wn×
Notes
This command uses an alternative Base32 alphabet, defined in RFC 4648, section 7.
Note this command will collect stream input.