def for core

Define a custom command.

> def {flags} (def_name) (params) (block)

--env : keep the environment defined inside the command

--wrapped : treat unknown flags and arguments as strings (requires ...rest-like parameter in signature)

def_name : Command name.

: Command name. params : Parameters.

: Parameters. block : Body of the definition.

input output nothing nothing

Define a command and run it

> def say-hi [] { echo 'hi' }; say-hi hi

Define a command and run it with parameter(s)

> def say-sth [ sth : string ] { echo $sth }; say-sth hi hi

Set environment variable by call a custom command

> def --env foo [] { $env .BAR = "BAZ" }; foo ; $env .BAR BAZ

cd affects the environment, so '--env' is required to change directory from within a command

> def --env gohome [] { cd ~ }; gohome ; $env .PWD == ( '~' | path expand ) true

Define a custom wrapper for an external command

> def --wrapped my-echo [ ... rest ] { ^ echo ... $rest }; my-echo - e 'spam\tspam' spamspam

Define a custom command with a type signature. Passing a non-int value will result in an error

> def only_int []: int -> int { $in }; 42 | only_int 42

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html