def for core
Define a custom command.
Signature
> def {flags} (def_name) (params) (block)
Flags
--env: keep the environment defined inside the command
--wrapped: treat unknown flags and arguments as strings (requires ...rest-like parameter in signature)
Parameters
def_name: Command name.
params: Parameters.
block: Body of the definition.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Define a command and run it
> def say-hi [] { echo 'hi' }; say-hi
hi
Define a command and run it with parameter(s)
> def say-sth [sth: string] { echo $sth }; say-sth hi
hi
Set environment variable by call a custom command
> def --env foo [] { $env.BAR = "BAZ" }; foo; $env.BAR
BAZ
cd affects the environment, so '--env' is required to change directory from within a command
> def --env gohome [] { cd ~ }; gohome; $env.PWD == ('~' | path expand)
true
Define a custom wrapper for an external command
> def --wrapped my-echo [...rest] { ^echo ...$rest }; my-echo -e 'spam\tspam'
spamspam
Define a custom command with a type signature. Passing a non-int value will result in an error
> def only_int []: int -> int { $in }; 42 | only_int
42
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html