default for filters

Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.

> default {flags} (default value) ...rest

--empty, -e : also replace empty items like "", {}, and []

default value : The value to use as a default.

: The value to use as a default. ...rest : The name of the column.

input output any any

Give a default 'target' column to all file entries

> ls - la | default 'nothing' target

Get the env value of MY_ENV with a default value 'abc' if not present

> $env | get -- optional MY_ENV | default 'abc' abc

Replace the null value in a list

> [ 1 , 2 , null , 4 ] | each { default 3 } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Replace the missing value in the "a" column of a list

> [{ a : 1 b : 2 } { b : 1 }] | default 'N/A' a ╭───┬─────┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼─────┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ N /A │ 1 │ ╰───┴─────┴───╯

Replace the empty string in the "a" column of a list

> [{ a : 1 b : 2 } { a : '' b : 1 }] | default - e 'N/A' a ╭───┬─────┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼─────┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ N /A │ 1 │ ╰───┴─────┴───╯

Generate a default value from a closure

> null | default { 1 + 2 } 3

Fill missing column values based on other columns