default for filters

Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.

Signature

> default {flags} (default value) ...rest

Flags

  • --empty, -e: also replace empty items like "", {}, and []

Parameters

  • default value: The value to use as a default.
  • ...rest: The name of the column.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Give a default 'target' column to all file entries

> ls -la | default 'nothing' target

Get the env value of MY_ENV with a default value 'abc' if not present

> $env | get --optional MY_ENV | default 'abc'
abc

Replace the null value in a list

> [1, 2, null, 4] | each { default 3 }
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
 3 4
╰───┴───╯

Replace the missing value in the "a" column of a list

> [{a:1 b:2} {b:1}] | default 'N/A' a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
 # │  a  │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
 0   1 2
 1 N/A 1
╰───┴─────┴───╯

Replace the empty string in the "a" column of a list

> [{a:1 b:2} {a:'' b:1}] | default -e 'N/A' a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
 # │  a  │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
 0   1 2
 1 N/A 1
╰───┴─────┴───╯

Generate a default value from a closure

> null | default { 1 + 2 }
3

Fill missing column values based on other columns

> [{a:1 b:2} {b:1}] | upsert a {|rc| default { $rc.b + 1 } }
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 2 1
╰───┴───┴───╯