default for filters
Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.
Signature
> default {flags} (default value) ...rest
Flags
--empty, -e: also replace empty items like "", {}, and []
Parameters
default value: The value to use as a default.
...rest: The name of the column.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Give a default 'target' column to all file entries
> ls -la | default 'nothing' target
Get the env value of
MY_ENV with a default value 'abc' if not present
> $env | get --optional MY_ENV | default 'abc'
abc
Replace the
null value in a list
> [1, 2, null, 4] | each { default 3 }
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Replace the missing value in the "a" column of a list
> [{a:1 b:2} {b:1}] | default 'N/A' a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ N/A │ 1 │
╰───┴─────┴───╯
Replace the empty string in the "a" column of a list
> [{a:1 b:2} {a:'' b:1}] | default -e 'N/A' a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ N/A │ 1 │
╰───┴─────┴───╯
Generate a default value from a closure
> null | default { 1 + 2 }
3
Fill missing column values based on other columns
> [{a:1 b:2} {b:1}] | upsert a {|rc| default { $rc.b + 1 } }
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │
╰───┴───┴───╯