detect columns for strings
Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.
Signature
> detect columns {flags}
Flags
--skip, -s {int}: number of rows to skip before detecting
--no-headers, -n: don't detect headers
--combine-columns, -c {range}: columns to be combined; listed as a range
--guess: detect columns by guessing width, it may be useful if default one doesn't work
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
Examples
use --guess if you find default algorithm not working
>
'Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
none 8150224 4 8150220 1% /mnt/c' | detect columns --guess
╭───┬────────────┬───────────┬──────┬───────────┬──────┬────────────╮
│ # │ Filesystem │ 1K-blocks │ Used │ Available │ Use% │ Mounted on │
├───┼────────────┼───────────┼──────┼───────────┼──────┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ none │ 8150224 │ 4 │ 8150220 │ 1% │ /mnt/c │
╰───┴────────────┴───────────┴──────┴───────────┴──────┴────────────╯
detect columns with no headers
> 'a b c' | detect columns --no-headers
╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮
│ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ a │ b │ c │
╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯
> $'c1 c2 c3 c4 c5(char nl)a b c d e' | detect columns --combine-columns 0..1
Splits a multi-line string into columns with headers detected
> $'c1 c2 c3 c4 c5(char nl)a b c d e' | detect columns --combine-columns -2..-1
Splits a multi-line string into columns with headers detected
> $'c1 c2 c3 c4 c5(char nl)a b c d e' | detect columns --combine-columns 2..
Parse external ls command and combine columns for datetime
> ^ls -lh | detect columns --no-headers --skip 1 --combine-columns 5..7