detect columns for strings

>

'Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on

none 8150224 4 8150220 1% /mnt/c' | detect columns -- guess

╭───┬────────────┬───────────┬──────┬───────────┬──────┬────────────╮

│ # │ Filesystem │ 1K-blocks │ Used │ Available │ Use% │ Mounted on │

├───┼────────────┼───────────┼──────┼───────────┼──────┼────────────┤

│ 0 │ none │ 8150224 │ 4 │ 8150220 │ 1 % │ /mnt/c │