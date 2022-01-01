detect type for strings

Infer Nushell datatype from a string.

Signature

> detect type {flags}

Flags

  • --prefer-filesize, -f: For ints display them as human-readable file sizes

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringany
anyany

Examples

Bool from string

> 'true' | detect type
true

Bool is case insensitive

> 'FALSE' | detect type
false

Int from plain digits

> '42' | detect type
42

Int with underscores

> '1_000_000' | detect type
1000000

Int with commas

> '1,234,567' | detect type
1234567

Float from decimal

> '3.14' | detect type
3.14

Float in scientific notation

> '6.02e23' | detect type
601999999999999995805696.0

Prefer filesize for ints

> '1024' | detect type -f
1.0 kB

Date Y-M-D

> '2022-01-01' | detect type
Sat, 1 Jan 2022 00:00:00 +0800 (3 years ago)

Date with time and offset

> '2022-01-01T00:00:00Z' | detect type
Sat, 1 Jan 2022 00:00:00 +0000 (3 years ago)

Date D-M-Y

> '31-12-2021' | detect type
Fri, 31 Dec 2021 00:00:00 +0800 (3 years ago)

Unknown stays a string

> 'not-a-number' | detect type
not-a-number