difference for filters
Returns a list of unique elements in the input that are not present in the other list.
Signature
> difference {flags} (other)
Parameters
other: The other list to subtract from the input.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
|table
|table
Examples
Return the difference of two lists
> [1 2 3 4] | difference [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Difference with duplicates in input
> [1 1 2 3] | difference [2 3]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Difference of two tables
> [{a:1} {a:2} {a:3}] | difference [{a:2} {a:4}]
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯