difference for filters

Returns a list of unique elements in the input that are not present in the other list.

Signature

> difference {flags} (other)

Parameters

  • other: The other list to subtract from the input.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>
tabletable

Examples

Return the difference of two lists

> [1 2 3 4] | difference [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
╰───┴───╯

Difference with duplicates in input

> [1 1 2 3] | difference [2 3]
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
╰───┴───╯

Difference of two tables

> [{a:1} {a:2} {a:3}] | difference [{a:2} {a:4}]
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 3
╰───┴───╯