difference for filters

Returns a list of unique elements in the input that are not present in the other list.

> difference {flags} (other)

other : The other list to subtract from the input.

input output list<any> list<any> table table

Return the difference of two lists

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | difference [ 3 4 5 6 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Difference with duplicates in input

> [ 1 1 2 3 ] | difference [ 2 3 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

Difference of two tables