drop column for filters
Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.
Signature
> drop column {flags} (columns)
Parameters
columns: Starting from the end, the number of columns to remove.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Remove the last column of a table
> [[lib, extension]; [nu-lib, rs] [nu-core, rb]] | drop column
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ lib │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ nu-lib │
│ 1 │ nu-core │
╰───┴─────────╯
Remove the last column of a record
> {lib: nu-lib, extension: rs} | drop column
╭─────┬────────╮
│ lib │ nu-lib │
╰─────┴────────╯