drop column for filters

Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.

Signature

> drop column {flags} (columns)

Parameters

  • columns: Starting from the end, the number of columns to remove.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Remove the last column of a table

> [[lib, extension]; [nu-lib, rs] [nu-core, rb]] | drop column
╭───┬─────────╮
 # │   lib   │
├───┼─────────┤
 0 nu-lib
 1 nu-core
╰───┴─────────╯

Remove the last column of a record

> {lib: nu-lib, extension: rs} | drop column
╭─────┬────────╮
 lib nu-lib
╰─────┴────────╯