drop column for filters

Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.

> drop column {flags} (columns)

columns : Starting from the end, the number of columns to remove.

input output table table record record

Remove the last column of a table

> [[ lib , extension ]; [ nu-lib , rs ] [ nu-core , rb ]] | drop column ╭───┬─────────╮ │ # │ lib │ ├───┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ nu-lib │ │ 1 │ nu-core │ ╰───┴─────────╯

Remove the last column of a record