du for filesystem
Find disk usage sizes of specified items.
Signature
> du {flags} ...rest
Flags
--deref, -r: Dereference symlinks to their targets for size
--long, -l: Get underlying directories and files for each entry
--exclude, -x {glob}: Exclude these file names
--max-depth, -d {int}: Directory recursion limit
--min-size, -m {int}: Exclude files below this size
Parameters
...rest: Starting directory.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
Disk usage of the current directory
> du