du for filesystem

Find disk usage sizes of specified items.

Signature

> du {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --deref, -r: Dereference symlinks to their targets for size
  • --long, -l: Get underlying directories and files for each entry
  • --exclude, -x {glob}: Exclude these file names
  • --max-depth, -d {int}: Directory recursion limit
  • --min-size, -m {int}: Exclude files below this size

Parameters

  • ...rest: Starting directory.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable

Examples

Disk usage of the current directory

> du