echo for core

Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.

Signature

> echo {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: The values to echo.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Put a list of numbers in the pipeline. This is the same as [1 2 3].

> echo 1 2 3
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
╰───┴───╯

Returns the piped-in value, by using the special $in variable to obtain it.

> echo $in

Notes

Unlike print, which prints unstructured text to stdout, echo is like an identity function and simply returns its arguments. When given no arguments, it returns an empty string. When given one argument, it returns it as a nushell value. Otherwise, it returns a list of the arguments. There is usually little reason to use this over just writing the values as-is.