echo for core
Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.
Signature
> echo {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: The values to echo.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Put a list of numbers in the pipeline. This is the same as [1 2 3].
> echo 1 2 3
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Returns the piped-in value, by using the special $in variable to obtain it.
> echo $in
Notes
Unlike
echo is like an identity function and simply returns its arguments. When given no arguments, it returns an empty string. When given one argument, it returns it as a nushell value. Otherwise, it returns a list of the arguments. There is usually little reason to use this over just writing the values as-is.