echo for core

Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.

> echo {flags} ...rest

...rest : The values to echo.

input output nothing any

Put a list of numbers in the pipeline. This is the same as [1 2 3].

> echo 1 2 3 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Returns the piped-in value, by using the special $in variable to obtain it.

> echo $in