encode base32 for formats
Encode a string or binary value using Base32.
Signature
> encode base32 {flags}
Flags
--nopad: Don't accept padding.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|binary
|string
Examples
Encode a binary value
> 0x[01 02 10] | encode base32
AEBBA===
Encode a string
> "hello there" | encode base32
NBSWY3DPEB2GQZLSMU======
Don't apply padding to the output
> "hi" | encode base32 --nopad
NBUQ
Notes
The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 6.
Note this command will collect stream input.