encode base32 for formats

Encode a string or binary value using Base32.

Signature

> encode base32 {flags}

Flags

  • --nopad: Don't accept padding.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
binarystring

Examples

Encode a binary value

> 0x[01 02 10] | encode base32
AEBBA===

Encode a string

> "hello there" | encode base32
NBSWY3DPEB2GQZLSMU======

Don't apply padding to the output

> "hi" | encode base32 --nopad
NBUQ

Notes

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 6.

Note this command will collect stream input.