encode base32 for formats

Encode a string or binary value using Base32.

> encode base32 {flags}

--nopad : Don't accept padding.

input output string string binary string

Encode a binary value

> 0x [ 01 02 10 ] | encode base32 AEBBA = ==

Encode a string

> "hello there" | encode base32 NBSWY3DPEB2GQZLSMU = =====

Don't apply padding to the output

> "hi" | encode base32 -- nopad NBUQ

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 6.

Note this command will collect stream input.