encode base32hex for formats

Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.

> encode base32hex {flags}

--nopad : Don't pad the output.

input output string string binary string

Encode a binary value

> 0x [ 57 6E AD ] | encode base32hex ATNAQ = ==

Encode a string

> "hello there" | encode base32hex D1IMOR3F41Q6GPBICK = =====

Don't apply padding to the output

> "hello there" | encode base32hex -- nopad D1IMOR3F41Q6GPBICK

This command uses an alternative Base32 alphabet, defined in RFC 4648, section 7.

Note this command will collect stream input.