encode base32hex for formats
Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.
Signature
> encode base32hex {flags}
Flags
--nopad: Don't pad the output.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|binary
|string
Examples
Encode a binary value
> 0x[57 6E AD] | encode base32hex
ATNAQ===
Encode a string
> "hello there" | encode base32hex
D1IMOR3F41Q6GPBICK======
Don't apply padding to the output
> "hello there" | encode base32hex --nopad
D1IMOR3F41Q6GPBICK
Notes
This command uses an alternative Base32 alphabet, defined in RFC 4648, section 7.
Note this command will collect stream input.