encode base64 for formats

Encode a string or binary value using Base64.

> encode base64 {flags}

--url : Use the URL-safe Base64 version.

: Use the URL-safe Base64 version. --nopad : Don't pad the output.

input output string string binary string

Encode a string with Base64

> "Alphabet from A to Z" | encode base64 QWxwaGFiZXQgZnJvbSBBIHRvIFo =

Encode arbitrary data

> 0x [ BE EE FF ] | encode base64 vu7 /

Use a URL-safe alphabet

> 0x [ BE EE FF ] | encode base64 -- url vu7_

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 4. A URL-safe version is available.

Note this command will collect stream input.