encode base64 for formats

Encode a string or binary value using Base64.

Signature

> encode base64 {flags}

Flags

  • --url: Use the URL-safe Base64 version.
  • --nopad: Don't pad the output.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
binarystring

Examples

Encode a string with Base64

> "Alphabet from A to Z" | encode base64
QWxwaGFiZXQgZnJvbSBBIHRvIFo=

Encode arbitrary data

> 0x[BE EE FF] | encode base64
vu7/

Use a URL-safe alphabet

> 0x[BE EE FF] | encode base64 --url
vu7_

Notes

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 4. A URL-safe version is available.

Note this command will collect stream input.