encode base64 for formats
Encode a string or binary value using Base64.
Signature
> encode base64 {flags}
Flags
--url: Use the URL-safe Base64 version.
--nopad: Don't pad the output.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|binary
|string
Examples
Encode a string with Base64
> "Alphabet from A to Z" | encode base64
QWxwaGFiZXQgZnJvbSBBIHRvIFo=
Encode arbitrary data
> 0x[BE EE FF] | encode base64
vu7/
Use a URL-safe alphabet
> 0x[BE EE FF] | encode base64 --url
vu7_
Notes
The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 4. A URL-safe version is available.
Note this command will collect stream input.