explore config for viewers

Launch a TUI to view and edit the nushell configuration interactively.

> explore config {flags}

--use-example-data, -e : Show the nushell configuration TUI using example data

: Show the nushell configuration TUI using example data --tree, -t : Do not show the TUI, just show a tree structure of the data

: Do not show the TUI, just show a tree structure of the data --output, -o {string} : Optional output file to save changes to (default: output.json)

input output nothing string string string

Open the nushell configuration in an interactive TUI editor

> explore config

Explore JSON data interactively

> open -- raw data.json | explore config

Explore with example data to see TUI features

> explore config -- use-example-data

By default, opens the current nushell configuration ($env.config) in the TUI. Changes made in config mode are applied to the running session when you quit.

You can also pipe JSON data to explore arbitrary data structures, or use --use-example-data to see sample configuration data.

TUI Keybindings: Tab Switch between tree and editor panes ↑↓ Navigate tree / scroll editor ←→ Collapse/Expand tree nodes Enter/Space Toggle tree node expansion Enter/Space On leaf nodes, open editor pane and start editing Enter/e Start editing (in editor pane) Ctrl+S Apply edit Alt+Enter Apply edit (alternative) Esc Cancel edit q Quit (applies config changes if modified) Ctrl+C Force quit without saving