explore config for viewers
Signature
> explore config {flags}
Flags
--use-example-data, -e: Show the nushell configuration TUI using example data
--tree, -t: Do not show the TUI, just show a tree structure of the data
--output, -o {string}: Optional output file to save changes to (default: output.json)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
|string
|string
Examples
Open the nushell configuration in an interactive TUI editor
> explore config
Explore JSON data interactively
> open --raw data.json | explore config
Explore with example data to see TUI features
> explore config --use-example-data
Notes
By default, opens the current nushell configuration ($env.config) in the TUI. Changes made in config mode are applied to the running session when you quit.
You can also pipe JSON data to explore arbitrary data structures, or use --use-example-data to see sample configuration data.
TUI Keybindings: Tab Switch between tree and editor panes ↑↓ Navigate tree / scroll editor ←→ Collapse/Expand tree nodes Enter/Space Toggle tree node expansion Enter/Space On leaf nodes, open editor pane and start editing Enter/e Start editing (in editor pane) Ctrl+S Apply edit Alt+Enter Apply edit (alternative) Esc Cancel edit q Quit (applies config changes if modified) Ctrl+C Force quit without saving