export-env for env
Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.
Signature
> export-env {flags} (block)
Parameters
block: The block to run to set the environment.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Set an environment variable
> export-env { $env.SPAM = 'eggs' }
Set an environment variable and examine its value
> export-env { $env.SPAM = 'eggs' }; $env.SPAM
eggs
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html