export-env for env

Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.

Signature

> export-env {flags} (block)

Parameters

  • block: The block to run to set the environment.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Set an environment variable

> export-env { $env.SPAM = 'eggs' }

Set an environment variable and examine its value

> export-env { $env.SPAM = 'eggs' }; $env.SPAM
eggs

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html