export-env for env

Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.

> export-env {flags} (block)

block : The block to run to set the environment.

input output nothing nothing

Set an environment variable

> export-env { $env .SPAM = 'eggs' }

Set an environment variable and examine its value

> export-env { $env .SPAM = 'eggs' }; $env .SPAM eggs

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html