export const for core
Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.
Signature
> export const {flags} (const_name) (initial_value)
Parameters
const_name: Constant name.
initial_value: Equals sign followed by constant value.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Re-export a command from another module
> module spam { export const foo = 3; }
module eggs { export use spam foo }
use eggs foo
foo
3
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html