export const for core

Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.

> export const {flags} (const_name) (initial_value)

const_name : Constant name.

: Constant name. initial_value : Equals sign followed by constant value.

input output nothing nothing

Re-export a command from another module

> module spam { export const foo = 3 ; } module eggs { export use spam foo } use eggs foo foo 3

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html