export def for core

Define a custom command and export it from a module.

Signature

> export def {flags} (def_name) (params) (block)

Flags

  • --env: keep the environment defined inside the command
  • --wrapped: treat unknown flags and arguments as strings (requires ...rest-like parameter in signature)

Parameters

  • def_name: Command name.
  • params: Parameters.
  • block: Body of the definition.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Define a custom command in a module and call it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo; foo
foo

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html