export def for core

Define a custom command and export it from a module.

> export def {flags} (def_name) (params) (block)

--env : keep the environment defined inside the command

: keep the environment defined inside the command --wrapped : treat unknown flags and arguments as strings (requires ...rest-like parameter in signature)

def_name : Command name.

: Command name. params : Parameters.

: Parameters. block : Body of the definition.

input output nothing nothing

Define a custom command in a module and call it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo ; foo foo

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html