export def for core
Define a custom command and export it from a module.
Signature
> export def {flags} (def_name) (params) (block)
Flags
--env: keep the environment defined inside the command
--wrapped: treat unknown flags and arguments as strings (requires ...rest-like parameter in signature)
Parameters
def_name: Command name.
params: Parameters.
block: Body of the definition.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Define a custom command in a module and call it
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo; foo
foo
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html