export type for core

Give a name to a type annotation and export it from a module.

keyword

> export type {flags} (name) (type)

name : Name of the type alias.

: Name of the type alias. type : Equals sign followed by a type, as written after : on a parameter.

input output nothing nothing

Export a type alias from a module and import it with a command.

> module geo { export type Point = record<x: int , y: int> export def origin []: nothing -> Point { { x : 0 , y : 0 } } } use geo [ Point origin ] let p: Point = origin $p.y 0

This command is a parser keyword. use <module> <name> , use <module> [<names>] and use <module> * import a type alias. A bare use <module> doesn't, because a type alias name can't take the module name as a prefix the way a command name does.

For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html